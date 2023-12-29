Grocery Wholesaler C&S is Poised to Take Over Dozens of Oregon Grocery Stores: Meet the Company

C&S Wholesale Grocers, one of the largest grocery wholesalers in the U.S. and the owner of the Piggly Wiggly brand of grocery stores in the South and Midwest, is poised to buy at least 49 Oregon stores as part of a proposed $24.6 billion merger between supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons.

In September, the New Hampshire-based company agreed to spend $1.9 billion to purchase at least 413 U.S. stores and other assets from Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer and QFC, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway, if the Federal Trade Commission approves the merger proposal.

In addition to the grocery stores, the wholesale supplier would also acquire gas stations and pharmacies associated with the stores sold, as well as eight distribution centers and two corporate offices.

The companies have not yet revealed which stores and other properties will be sold off to C&S as part of the plan.

