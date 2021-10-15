GS Foods Expands with New Distribution Center in Missouri

ONTARIO, Calif.– GS Foods Group, Inc. (“GS Foods”), a leading specialized food distributor owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) and A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), today announced its continued expansion with recently-opened operations in Wright City, Missouri. The new distribution facility will serve school districts and other specialty foodservice partners throughout the state delivering the quality products and top-notch service that GS Foods promises.

With headquarters in California, GS Foods encompasses a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies, including Gold Star Foods, one of the nation’s largest and most experienced school nutrition providers, serving 3,000 K-12 school districts nationwide to provide meals to 8.7 million students per day – more than 30% of the school lunch population.

“The hardworking and dedicated team at GS Foods has enabled our continued expansion opportunities, allowing us the ability to reach more customers across the country with fresh, healthy meals every day and we are proud to be extending our service to Missouri,” said Sean Leer, CEO, GS Foods. “We look forward to sharing and combining our experience and capabilities with the expertise of our local Missouri partners to ensure we meet the needs of surrounding communities and all Missourians we will be serving.”

The establishment of GS Foods’ Missouri facility follows the opening of new distribution centers in Pennsylvania and Texas earlier this summer and two distribution centers in Oregon and Colorado last year. GS Foods now has distribution centers in nine states including Pennsylvania, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Virginia, Louisiana, California and Missouri.

To learn more about GS Foods, visit: GSFoodsGroup.com

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group (“GS Foods”) is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, corrections, non-profit, business & industry and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,500 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $1.8 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.0 billion in total assets under management across three investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world.