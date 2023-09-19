GS Foods Group Acquires Lamm Food Service – Enhancing Operations in the Southeast

ONTARIO, Calif.–GS Foods Group, Inc. (“GS Foods”), a leading specialized foodservice distributor owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) and A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), today announced its acquisition of Lamm Food Service, a full-line food distributor headquartered in Lafayette and broadly serving Louisiana.

With nearly 50 years of industry experience, GS Foods encompasses a family of specialized companies that provides trusted food distribution and product solutions. Leveraging its sophisticated network of facilities and expertise navigating the complexities of foodservice programs, GS Foods operates nationally across specialized segments, including K-12 education and foodservice.

“Integrating Lamm Food Service into the GS Foods family is expected to strengthen our operations and expand our footprint in the Southeast,” said Sean Leer, CEO of GS Foods. “By combining our deep industry experience with a like-minded and trusted distributor, GS Foods expects to reach even more communities in the region with high-quality service and products.”

For over four decades, Lamm Food Service has been a trusted provider of exceptional service, meeting the unique needs of its diverse customer base. As a full-line food distributor, Lamm offers a wide variety of name-brand products from national manufacturers while also proudly supporting local companies that manufacture Louisiana food products.

“As a family-founded business, we take immense pride in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and high-quality foods to our customers,” said Bruce Mattingly, CEO of Lamm Food Service. “Joining forces with GS Foods, a national food distributor with a rich history and similar values, we believe will enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers while preserving the legacy we have built.”

To ensure a seamless transition for employees and customers alike, the leadership and staff of Lamm Food Service will join GS Foods and collaborate closely with the team going forward.

“We believe Lamm Food Service’s legacy in the market makes them a natural fit for GS Foods’ portfolio of leading foodservice companies,” added Steve Russell, Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Manager at Highview Capital. “We look forward to seeing how this partnership not only expands but strengthens operations in the Southeast.”

For more information about GS Foods Group, please visit GSFoodsGroup.com. To learn more about Lamm Food Service, visit LammFoods.com.

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group (“GS Foods”) is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, corrections, non-profit, business and industry, and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,500 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is a global private equity investment vehicle backed by a multi-billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle-market businesses at an inflection point. Since 2017, Highview has deployed equity capital across more than 40 deals in industries such as business services, manufacturing, and distribution. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners (AMCP) is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s (AMC) flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3.25 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporations and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. More broadly, AMC is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.8 billion in total assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world.