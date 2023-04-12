H-E-B Celebrates Earth Month Across The State

Retailer rolls-out new efforts to support year-round commitment to maximize recycling initiatives throughout its business and at homes across Texas

During Earth Month this April, H-E-B is introducing additional measures that will boost its year-round commitment to reduce waste, and maximize recycling efforts, across its business and throughout communities across Texas.

Throughout the year, H-E-B is committed to reduce its impact on the environment through waste diversion efforts along with several other programs to help conserve and protect our great state, now and for generations to come. Through the company’s Our Texas, Our Future commitment, H-E-B’s mission is to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas.

