H-E-B opens Stores in Houston area in Magnolia and Willis

As H-E-B continues to expand across Texas, the retailer opened three stores on the same day, which includes locations in Plano and two in the Houston area.

H-E-B opens the doors of its newest locations in Willis and Magnolia today, Wednesday, November 2nd. The retailer welcomes its first-day customers with fanfare along with H-E-B’s newest and best products.

“Our Houston Region remains a vibrant priority for H-E-B, and we continue to make significant investments expanding our footprint to serve all of our neighbors,” said Armando Perez, Executive Vice President, H-E-B Houston. “H-E-B opened its first store in Houston more than 20 years ago. Since then, we have expanded into communities from Lake Jackson to Huntsville and Katy to Beaumont. With the opening of the second store in Magnolia and our first to open in Willis we have grown to 93 locations creating more than 33,000 jobs.”

