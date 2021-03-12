H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2021 Call for Entries Now Open

Now in its eighth year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best has expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include non-food items. In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join! The call for entries is now open, and submissions will be accepted February 24th through April 7th. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

“Through Quest, we have the opportunity to connect with even more Texas-based innovators each year, which helps us further curate rich and robust offerings for customers,” said James Harris, Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, H-E-B. “While we were unable to formally hold the competition in 2020, we still found a number of excellent companies. We look forward expanding that list with the 2021 competition.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions March 2nd, 10th and 11th. Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details and learn more about the newest requirement – a two-minute video – please visit heb.com/quest.

