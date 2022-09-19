unMEAT Luncheon Meat Now Available at H-E-B Supermarkets in Texas

GLENDALE, Calif.–unMEAT, a disruptive plant-based protein brand, announces the availability of its plant-based luncheon meat at H-E-B Supermarkets in Texas. Recently launched in the United States, unMEAT Luncheon Meat offers a healthier, plant-based alternative to the canned meat that is a beloved snack for families around the world.

Available in two flavors – Luncheon Style Meat and Burger Style Luncheon Meat – unMEAT offers a guilt-free, non-GMO plant-based alternative with 30% less calories, 60% less sodium and zero sodium nitrites than its meat predecessor. Though Texas is a state that is known for loving its traditional meat, interest in plant-based alternatives is present across the state, with more than 1,500 restaurants that serve vegan and vegetarian options. unMEAT Luncheon Meat is a shelf-stable alternative that tastes like the original luncheon meat (without the unhealthy ingredients).

“The consumer and retailer response to the initial launch of our plant-based luncheon meat is strong, and we are excited to have unMEAT Luncheon Meat available in brick-and-mortar H-E-B Supermarkets,” says Gregory Banzon, Chief Operating Officer, Century Pacific Group, parent company of unMEAT. “Now, Texas residents can purchase unMEAT where they purchase their regular weekly groceries, making it even easier to incorporate plant-based proteins into their regular meals.”

In addition to H-E-B supermarkets, unMEAT Luncheon Meat is available via online retailers, GTFO, It’s Vegan! and Weee!, and at select stores throughout the United States. This increasing availability makes it an accessible option for flexitarians, vegetarians, vegans or those looking to add more plant-based foods in their diet. Additional national retailer availability is expected to roll out this fall. For more information and to find a retailer, visit https://meetunmeat.us/.

About unMEAT

unMEAT is a surprisingly tasty plant-based product range from Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CPFI), on a mission to enlighten consumers that plant-based food should be fun and happy. unMEAT’s product range includes meat-free Burger Patties, Ground Meat, Luncheon Meat, Sausages, Nuggets and fish-free Tunas. Made with 100% non-GMO, sustainably sourced clean ingredients, unMEAT offers surprisingly delightful taste and texture for no-sacrifices-necessary balanced meals. unMEAT is available via online retailers GTFO, It’s Vegan! and Weee!, along with select stores throughout the Midwest and east coast. For more information and to find a local retailer, visit meetunmeat.us.