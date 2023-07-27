Hannaford Opens New Store, Completes Upgrades at Six Existing Locations During First Half of 2023

SCARBOROUGH, Maine – During the first half of 2023, Hannaford Supermarkets continued to enhance the overall shopping experience for customers by welcoming the addition of a new store in its eastern footprint and completing upgrades at a total of six existing stores.

The highlight of the first half of the year occurred in May when Hannaford opened its 186th store in Blue Hill, Maine. The new store includes a variety of features designed to create a convenient shopping experience, including an expansive selection of signature fresh, high-quality food. The new Blue Hill store also offers a full-service pharmacy.

In addition to the Blue Hill grand opening, Hannaford completed six remodels at stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont between March and June 2023. The projects focused on enhancing customer convenience, including the addition of 24 self-checkout registers and the installation of five private pharmacy consultation rooms.

“The opening of our Blue Hill store marks an exciting moment for Hannaford, and we are grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from the community,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Vice President of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “These projects support Hannaford’s commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality food, dependable value and exceptional service to our customers. We thank the many associates who supported this work, and look forward to continuing to enhance the shopping experience of our customers.”

The following Hannaford stores marked the completion of their remodels during the first half of 2023:

– Derry Hannaford in Derry, N.H., which now features an increased assortment of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, as well as new drink options, such as kombucha, juices and smoothies.

– Lunenburg Hannaford in Lunenburg, Mass., which has added a full-service pharmacy that offers a private room for immunizations and consultations with pharmacists.

– Leominster Hannaford in Leominster, Mass., which now features a larger produce section, meat department, and seafood department, and which has added four additional self-checkout registers.

– Dorset Street Hannaford in South Burlington, Vt., which now features more local producers, as well as soy and vegan products, throughout the store.

– Uxbridge Hannaford in Uxbridge, Mass., which now offers an expanded deli department featuring a new array of fine cheeses and an extensive range of grab-and-go meal options.

– Winthrop Hannaford in Winthrop, Maine, which has doubled the size of its produce section, now offering a greater selection of fresh fruits and vegetables.

In recognition of Hannaford’s continued community commitment, the Blue Hill store opening and each remodel were commemorated with donations to local non-profits, resulting in a total of $27,000 in charitable giving to initiatives focused on increasing access to food, supporting youth development, and helping people live healthier lives.

For more information about each store’s hours, services and offerings, visit Hannaford.com.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets operates 186 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. All are committed to offering great fresh food, convenient experiences and everyday low prices. Hannaford also is an active and committed community partner—focusing on fighting hunger, supporting youth development, and helping people live healthier lives. Hannaford is an industry leader in sustainability with a strong commitment to reducing waste and protecting the environment. Hannaford diverts or donates all food at risk of going to waste—sending no food to landfills. In 2022, Hannaford donated 25 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations and prevented 65 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills. Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.