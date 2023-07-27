H-E-B Names Finalists for 10th Annual Quest for Texas Best Competition

Over the span of a decade, nearly 1,000 unique food items, beverages, and general merchandise have made it to H-E-B shelves through Quest for Texas Best competition

Cheers to ten years of H-E-B Quest for Texas Best! That is a decade of searching, tasting, and selecting the best Texas-made products ranging from salsas, spices, and sausages to cookies, coffee, cheeses, and every food, beverage, and unique merchandise in between. These companies will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and most importantly earn placement on H-E-B’s shelves. It is a full-on Texas showdown as the competitors highlight the best our state has to offer.

The 10th Annual Competition

Over the past few months, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers have reviewed over 21 hours of video submissions for 632 of the most creative and innovative products produced by entrepreneurs representing 132 cities across the Lone Star State. The following 10 companies were selected as finalists:

