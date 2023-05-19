How Hellofresh Tackles Food Insecurity Through Donation Programs in the US

In conversation with Pooja Pelham, Social Impact Manager at HelloFresh US.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and food insecurity soared in the United States. In 2021, over 53 million people turned to food banks and community programs for help putting food on the table. Donating food is not only an important way to give back to the community, but also part of HelloFresh’s strategy to reduce the amount of food waste caused globally. In 2021 HelloFresh globally donated 68% of surplus food to charities, which means in total 10,000 tonnes of food were given to communities in need.

In addition to donating surplus food, we established several impactful programs in many of the communities where we operate.

Our Meals with Meaning program first launched in June 2020 to help address increased levels of food insecurity that were intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative alleviates time and financial burdens by providing recipients in need with ready-to-prepare meal kits. Each kit contains proteins, fresh produce, and ingredients supplied by HelloFresh to make eight nutritious meals at home. Our team draws on the expertise of our charity organizations and volunteers to kit pack our meals and distribute directly into neighborhoods of greatest need. In 2021, HelloFresh US distributed 1.5 million meals, and in 2022, they are aiming to reach 2 million. Pooja Pelham, US Social Impact Manager, shared her insight about how HelloFresh tackles food insecurity through local initiatives.

