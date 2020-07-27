InHarvest Announces New Domestic White Quinoa For Foodservice

BEMIDJI, MINN. — InHarvest, Inc., is proud to announce the newest pure grain to join its line of premium whole grains for foodservice: domestic white quinoa.

InHarvest domestic white quinoa is one of the first white-quinoa products produced entirely in the United States. Grown by farmers with a five-generation history in the Teton Valley of Idaho, this ancient grain offers diners quality protein from a non-animal source.

“More and more diners want to know where their food is grown and processed and how that impacts foods’ carbon footprint,” says Michael Holleman, InHarvest’s director of culinary & marketing. “With quinoa, we wanted to give our customers an intriguing story. Working closely with Teton Valley farmers, we know that when this white variety’s gorgeous pinkish-red color displays at harvest time, our domestic white quinoa is being harvested sustainably and responsibly.”

InHarvest domestic white quinoa’s mild, buttery taste makes it a perfect canvas with which to showcase on-trend flavors teamed up with locally grown produce and herbs, humanely raised meats and sustainable fish and shellfish, Holleman adds.

Like imported quinoa, a mere quarter-cup of uncooked InHarvest domestic white quinoa is a “complete protein” because it contains all nine amino acids essential to optimal human health. It boasts 6 grams protein, 3 grams dietary fiber and only 2.5 grams fat, with no saturated or trans fats. Additionally, this “grown in the U.S.A.” quinoa—which is both kosher and naturally gluten free—is a good source of iron and potassium.

Domestic white quinoa from InHarvest is no-rinse because it’s virtually saponin free, meaning it’s never bitter tasting. Packed 6/2-lb sleeves (12 lbs. per case), InHarvest domestic white quinoa can be featured in any application that capitalizes on the goodness of quinoa. For menu inspiration and more information, visit www.InHarvest.com.

About InHarvest, Inc.

Headquartered in northern Minnesota with operations in California, InHarvest is a foremost producer and procurer of some of the world’s most distinctive varieties of grains, legumes and blends for the foodservice, ingredients/industrial and retail/private-label sectors. The company’s dedication to discovering and promoting lesser-known, heirloom grains and pulses is deeply rooted in its 42-year heritage of providing inspiration and solutions to an evolving global food industry. www.InHarvest.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.