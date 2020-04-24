Instacart Aims to Hire Another 250,000, Unveils Coronavirus Safety Test for Workers

Grocery delivery service Instacart is rolling out a number of new benefits and safety measures for workers as it prepares to hire another 250,000 “full-service shoppers.”

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we remain committed to the health and safety of the shopper community,” Instacart said in a blog post Thursday. “Each shopper who is out picking and delivering for customers is doing a valuable service for the millions of families who are relying on us more than ever.”

Instacart has grown rapidly during the coronavirus outbreak. While millions have been laid off or furloughed, the company is on a hiring spree, having announced plans to hire 300,000 just a month ago.

