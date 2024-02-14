Introducing Fulfilled By Misfits: An End-to-End Solution for Perishables Leveraging the Power of the Misfits Market Platform

PHILADELPHIA – Misfits Market, the online grocer that reduces food waste and makes shopping for sustainable, high-quality groceries easier and more affordable, announced the launch of Fulfilled by Misfits (FBM), a dedicated service for perishable brands to store, pick, pack, fulfill, and deliver their products nationwide via Misfits Market’s logistics platform.

Perishable fulfillment is fundamentally complex due to high barriers to entry and a lack of flexible options that can easily scale alongside brands of varying sizes. The few existing solutions are prohibitively expensive or don’t offer customization, forcing small and growing businesses to cobble together a DIY approach that’s costly and incredibly time- and resource-intensive.

FBM helps perishable businesses reach profitability by scaling faster via more cost-effective, reliable, and robust solutions for storage, fulfillment, and e-comm. This offering taps into Misfits Market’s core logistics competency and leverages the company’s existing infrastructure and in-house built technology to provide a simple, customizable solution for perishable businesses.

“At Misfits Market, we’re always looking for ways to reimagine the food system and eradicate food waste by finding value in places others don’t look,” said Abhi Ramesh, Founder and CEO of Misfits Market. “Fulfilled by Misfits is an emerging B2B offering that expands on our mission by helping consumer brands rapidly achieve a level of efficiency, cost savings, and scale that would otherwise be out of reach.”

Fulfilled By Misfits Offering

Misfits Market leverages its national scale, five state-of-the-art temperature-controlled facilities, comprehensive warehouse management system (WMS), internal delivery network, and relationships with legacy 3PLs to offer best-in-class middle- and last-mile rates while increasing cold chain efficiency. Core FBM services include:

– Pallet receipt and storage

– Pick and pack operations for order fulfillment

– A fully built out tech-forward WMS and customizable programming that helps determine the amount of coolant needed per order

– 1PL and 3PL shipping: Full-service logistics offering including fully tracked first, middle, and last mile utilizing Misfits Market’s first-party delivery network or one of our last-mile shipping partners across the country

FBM is currently working with top consumer brands including Spot & Tango, Cometeer, and Little Spoon. Through leveraging its differentiated food value supply chain and logistics, Misfits Market is in a unique position to deliver even more value to both consumers and perishable brands while increasing overall profitability. For more information, please visit fulfilledbymisfits.com.

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market, the direct-to-consumer online grocer that reduces food waste and makes shopping for sustainable, high-quality groceries easier and more affordable, delivers value by making it convenient to shop, eat, and live better. The company has created the first-of-its-kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors, and producers to eliminate food waste while expanding food access. Today, Misfits Market delivers organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every zip code in 48 states at up to 30 percent off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company has raised more than $525M in funding and successfully completed the acquisition of Imperfect Foods, uniting both brands to deliver a better, more sustainable grocery experience. To learn more and order your first box, visit misfitsmarket.com.