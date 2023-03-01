The Misfits Market 2022 Annual Report

Four years ago, we started a movement to offer everyone access to quality food they can actually afford, by minimizing food waste in the traditional food supply chain. In our second annual report, we’re diving into how we’ve grown and the impact we’re making across our key pillars of affordability, accessibility, and sustainability.

With record inflation impacting food prices nationwide, we created even more value for our customers by launching Misfits Perks, a one-of-a-kind loyalty program, as well as our first private-label line, Odds & Ends, offering pantry staples at even lower prices. And we introduced 1,500+ new items from more than 300 brands—at up to 40% off traditional grocery store prices.

In 2022, Misfits Market acquired Imperfect Foods, a sustainable grocery delivery service that’s always shared our core values. Together, we’ll be able to exponentially grow our impact—and offer even better service and improved selection.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Misfits Market