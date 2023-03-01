Natural Grocers Announces Third Annual ‘Celebrate Colorado’ Event

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its third annual Celebrate Colorado Event, March 3-5, at all participating Colorado stores. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, and employing about 1,600 Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members in its home state, Natural Grocers is proud to celebrate its Colorado roots with freebies, sales, sweepstakes and more.

The Natural Grocers’ story began in the Centennial State, back in 1955. Co-founders Margaret and Philip Isely went door-to-door in Golden, Colorado, with the dream of making a healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone. Natural Grocers has been serving Coloradoans with a wide variety of natural and organic options at Always AffordableSM prices ever since. Though the company has grown to 44 stores in the state of Colorado, and 166 nationwide, Natural Grocers is based in Lakewood, Colorado, and is still operated by second and third generation members of the Isely family.

In honor of this enduring relationship, the company announces its third annual Celebrate Colorado event, starting March 3, 2023. Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers, stated, “If you’ve ever shopped at Natural Grocers, you know we like to celebrate holidays—even those that are unofficial or a bit out of the box. In Colorado, March 3rd is colloquially known as ‘303 Day’, based on Denver’s area code. There’s no better day to kick-off celebrating local brands and products at our Colorado stores. Come join the fun, explore our selection of high-quality, local products and experience the knowledgeable and Colorado-friendly good4u Crew customer service that we’ve been known for since 1955.”

March 3-5: All customers at Colorado stores will receive a FREE , Colorado-themed, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last). i

All customers at Colorado stores will receive a , Colorado-themed, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last). March 3-5: Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win one of three amazing prizes during the three-day event, including: Custom Skis from Meier (also a Colorado-based company) Aventon PACE 500 e-bike $500 Natural Grocers Gift Gard To enter to win, customers simply fill out the sweepstakes form available at all Colorado Natural Grocers locations, March 3-5. ii

Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win one of three amazing prizes during the three-day event, including: March 3-5: {N}Power® members will enjoy some extra Colorado love with 10% off all Colorado Beer packs.iii

SAVE & SHOP LOCAL

Natural Grocers regularly stocks an extensive inventory of over 2,000 products from Colorado brands. Save on local Colorado favoritesiv from March 1-25, such as:

WishGarden Herbs Kick-Ass™ Immune Activator ($8.99 / 1 oz.). Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, Colorado-based WishGarden Herbs is committed to providing the highest quality herbal extracts.

Celestial Seasonings® Select Teas ($3.49 each / 12-20 count). This iconic tea brand began in Boulder, Colorado in 1969 and is adored for its wide variety of house-blended herbal teas.

Customers will enjoy additional celebratory discounts on Natural Grocers Brand products throughout the store, including bulk, coffee, seafood and supplements from March 1-25, 2023.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

