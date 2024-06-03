Natural Grocers Supports Regional American Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts by Collecting Donations at Select Stores in Iowa and Texas

Company’s good4uSM Crew will be accepting monetary donations at three locations through June 30

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. is collecting donations for the American Red Cross to benefit communities affected by the recent severe tornado damage at three select stores in Iowa and Texas.

HOW & WHERE TO GIVE

Customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register at the following stores:

These funds will go to the American Red Cross, and its ongoing regional tornado relief efforts.

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

One of the Natural Grocers’ founding principles is a “Commitment to Community.” In the decades since its inception, Natural Grocers has developed enduring partnerships with various charities, non-profits and organizations that better the lives of communities in the 21 states the company serves. Charitable partners include organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity, fostering sustainability and protecting the planet, civil rights advocacy, scholarship endowments and providing relief to communities impacted by natural disasters.

“Natural Grocers considers our customers and community members family. In the event of emergencies or natural disasters, we work together as a company to render aid and support,” said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. “This effort comes at the tail end of a recent Mid-west regional fundraiser held at all Natural Grocers stores in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma to support tornado relief efforts. We thank our local good4uSM Crew for communicating these often-immediate requests for assistance to our Operations and Marketing Teams so we can act swiftly to help those in need.”

