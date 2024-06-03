Natural Grocers Supports Regional American Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts by Collecting Donations at Select Stores in Iowa and Texas

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Retail & FoodService June 3, 2024

Company’s good4uSM Crew will be accepting monetary donations at three locations through June 30

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. is collecting donations for the American Red Cross to benefit communities affected by the recent severe tornado damage at three select stores in Iowa and Texas.

HOW & WHERE TO GIVE 
Customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register at the following stores: 

These funds will go to the American Red Cross, and its ongoing regional tornado relief efforts.

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY
One of the Natural Grocers’ founding principles is a “Commitment to Community.” In the decades since its inception, Natural Grocers has developed enduring partnerships with various charities, non-profits and organizations that better the lives of communities in the 21 states the company serves. Charitable partners include organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity, fostering sustainability and protecting the planet, civil rights advocacy, scholarship endowments and providing relief to communities impacted by natural disasters.

“Natural Grocers considers our customers and community members family. In the event of emergencies or natural disasters, we work together as a company to render aid and support,” said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. “This effort comes at the tail end of a recent Mid-west regional fundraiser held at all Natural Grocers stores in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma to support tornado relief efforts. We thank our local good4uSM Crew for communicating these often-immediate requests for assistance to our Operations and Marketing Teams so we can act swiftly to help those in need.”

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its “Commitment to Community” and “Commitment to Crew”. In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations. 

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Natural Grocers Now Taking Reservations for the Highest Quality, Humanely Raised Thanksgiving Turkeys

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Meat & Poultry October 25, 2021

Every October, as the leaves start to fall and the air starts to cool, Natural Grocers® kicks off its Thanksgiving turkey pre-order season at each of its 162 stores across 20 states and on its turkey reservations website www.naturalgrocers.com/turkeys. By securing an early reservation, customers can rest easy knowing they have purchased the perfect variety and size of turkey to help make their Thanksgiving celebration special this year.

Meat & Poultry

Natural Grocers Signs On to the Better Chicken Commitment

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Meat & Poultry August 26, 2021

Natural Grocers® has pledged its participation in the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC), a set of standards for broiler chicken welfare developed by a coalition of animal welfare organizations. Ninety percent of the chicken and chicken-containing products the company sells already meets or exceeds these new standards. The nation’s largest family-operated organic and natural retailer will work directly with the remaining 10% of vendors who currently do not meet all the standards to transition to meet all BCC requirements by 2026.