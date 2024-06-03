The GIANT Company Announces 2024 Healing The Planet Grant Program

In partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, $100,000 in grants will be awarded for native tree planting

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, announced the return of its Healing the Planet grant program. This year, $100,000 will be awarded to tax-exempt organizations for tree plantings across The GIANT Company’s operating areas in Pennsylvania. Eligible projects must be shovel ready and include tree planting and direct costs relating to tree planting.

“The benefits of a healthy tree canopy are numerous, from absorbing carbon pollution and watershed protection to improving the quality of the air we breathe,” said Courtney Hopcraft, manager of charitable giving and community relations, The GIANT Company. “We’re excited to team up with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful again this year to increase the number of trees across Pennsylvania and create greener, healthier communities in the Commonwealth.”

The 2024 Healing the Planet grant program is accepting online applications now through July 1, 2024 via the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Eligible expenses include but are not limited to trees native to Pennsylvania, equipment, tree signage, tools and supplies. Preference will be given to applications that aim to plant the highest number of trees. Awardees will be announced in August.

This is the fourth year The GIANT Company has partnered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to offer Healing the Planet grants. In the past three years, more than $1.1 million has been awarded to 110 recipients for projects which connected people and families to green spaces, improved or helped to protect local waterways and water resources and supported projects that addressed food waste prevention, reduction, and recovery.

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is excited to offer funds to help communities across Pennsylvania plant native trees. Beautifying communities tends to reduce littering and other illegal behaviors, making it a better place for all residents and providing a foundation for community and economic development,” said Shannon Reiter, president, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We are honored to continue our partnership with The GIANT Company. We also want to thank all of you who ‘rounded up’ at the register. Your generosity will directly impact your local community.”

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has supported community improvement initiatives and encouraged community leadership, responsibility, and respect for the environment since 1990. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a state affiliate of Keep American Beautiful, Inc. has more than 30 years of experience in organizing volunteer-driven community improvement events. Visit keeppabeautiful.org for more information on programs or to find an event near you.

Other ways The GIANT Company works to heal the planet include zero-waste initiatives, offsetting emissions, reducing food waste and producing green energy, and plastic reduction efforts. To learn more, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s vision is a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has worked with hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state to pick up nearly 158 million pounds of trash from Pennsylvania’s roadways, waterways, greenways, vacant lots, forestlands and other community spaces. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s core programming focuses on litter and illegal dump prevention, cleanup, community greening, and proper waste handling and sustainable practices. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works with many partnering organizations on the state and grassroots level to accomplish our goal of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. To learn more about Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, visit www.keeppabeautiful.org.