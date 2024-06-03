Target, Walmart Shoppers Seek Home Goods, Grocery Delivery Online

NEW YORK — U.S. online spending is experiencing a rebound, spurred by high gas prices, convenient delivery options and a surge in deals following a brief post-pandemic slump, U.S. retailers say.

Americans, who embraced shopping online when many stores were closed or limited traffic, may be coming back to it now, retailers say. However, the sustainability of these recent gains will depend on whether gas prices remain high and if shoppers can continue paying for subscriptions that offer free delivery.

