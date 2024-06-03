United Natural Foods, Inc. Extends Distribution Partnership with Whole Foods Market to 2032

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) announced that it has extended its wholesale grocery distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), by entering into an eight-year extension agreement with the company to serve as their primary distributor. The term of the newly extended distribution relationship between the parties will now run until May 2032, replacing the term of the prior agreement, which was set to expire in September 2027.

“We are proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Whole Foods Market to provide high-quality foods and other valuable items to consumers all across the country,” said David Matthews, President of National Sales for UNFI. “We look forward to supporting Whole Foods Market and remain firmly committed to working together to serve the evolving needs of their consumers.”

“UNFI plays an important role in our supply chain as we continue to grow and serve more customers,” said David Garraway, Vice President Supply Chain for Whole Foods Market. “We look forward to strengthening our longstanding partnership together.”

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

