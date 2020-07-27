Misfits Market Raises $ 85 Million Series B Funding To Deliver ‘Ugly’ Produce To More States

Food delivery services company, Misfits Market, has raised a $85 million series B funding led by Valor Equity Partners with participation from additional investors including Greenoaks Capital, Third Kind Venture Capital, and Sound Ventures.

The U.S. startup was launched by Abhi Ramesh in 2018 with a goal to deliver organic fruits and vegetables unwanted by grocery stores due to cosmetic imperfections or excess supply at a discounted price.

“We’ve been a mission-driven company since day one,” Ramesh said in a prepared statement. “What’s different today is how pressing it is for us to accelerate our growth.”

