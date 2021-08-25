Westward Bound: Misfits Market Expands Into 4 New States

Have you heard? Misfits Market has officially arrived in four new states—Arizona, Nebraska, New Mexico and Oklahoma—and we’re delivering to every zip code, from urban centers, to suburbs, to rural areas. All residents of these states now have access to our organic produce, high-quality meats, seafood, and plant-based proteins, and other sustainably sourced grocery items at affordable prices.

Hundreds of Items, Best Value

We’re on a mission at Misfits Market to increase food accessibility for all while eliminating food waste. That means a commitment to delivering quality food and groceries at the best possible value—up to 40% off traditional grocery store prices—no matter where people live. We’ve worked hard to ensure delivery to even the most rural parts of these states, and we’re excited to bring groceries (and savings!) directly to the doors of millions of more Americans.

With this expansion, Misfits Market is now in 43 states, plus Washington D.C., and we’re a few steps closer toward our goal of eradicating food deserts in America by 2025.

