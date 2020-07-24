Da Yang Seafood Halts Processing in Astoria After Worker Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Da Yang Seafood has temporarily closed processing operations in Astoria after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the Clatsop County Public Health Department reported Wednesday.

The worker is in his 30s and lives in the northern part of the county. He was reportedly recovering at home.

Da Yang closed processing operations on Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria on Wednesday for deep cleaning, according to the county. The company reportedly plans to remain closed until test results are received from the rest of the workforce.

