Jersey City’s First Whole Foods Now Open: What to Know

Tom Shea, NBC New York Retail & FoodService November 13, 2023

It has been in the works for some time now, and now Jersey City residents will get a new grocery store just ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Whole Foods’ new location at the corner of Washington Street and Columbus Drive opened its doors Thursday. The store is more than 51,000 square feet in size, and is the first Whole Foods in Jersey City. Until now, the closest location was in Weehawken.

The store will feature more than 1,000 local items from the northeast, including 12 local farms, the company said in a press release. There will also be a coffee bar, bakery, meat and seafood counters. A prepared food section will include fresh sushi from Kikka, hot and salad bars, self-serve pizza and a chef’s case where “market plates” — where a variety of entrées and sides like salmon, roasted chicken and mac ‘n cheese — can be ordered.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NBC New York

Related Articles

Produce

Gotham Greens and Ultraurban Farming Leads Whole Foods 2022 Trend Report

Gotham Greens Produce October 19, 2021

Whole Foods Market announced Ultraurban Farming, led by Gotham Greens, a pioneer in indoor agriculture operating high-tech greenhouses across the United States, as the #1 trend in its 7th annual Top 10 Food Trends for 2022. Gotham Greens is featured both in the trend report, as well as the first-ever Whole Foods Discovery Box, a curated assortment of 10 products reflective of the top food trends available for purchase directly by consumers.