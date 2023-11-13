Jersey City’s First Whole Foods Now Open: What to Know

It has been in the works for some time now, and now Jersey City residents will get a new grocery store just ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Whole Foods’ new location at the corner of Washington Street and Columbus Drive opened its doors Thursday. The store is more than 51,000 square feet in size, and is the first Whole Foods in Jersey City. Until now, the closest location was in Weehawken.

The store will feature more than 1,000 local items from the northeast, including 12 local farms, the company said in a press release. There will also be a coffee bar, bakery, meat and seafood counters. A prepared food section will include fresh sushi from Kikka, hot and salad bars, self-serve pizza and a chef’s case where “market plates” — where a variety of entrées and sides like salmon, roasted chicken and mac ‘n cheese — can be ordered.

