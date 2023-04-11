Whole Foods Looks to Sate Consumer Hunger for Prepared Meals

Whole Foods is reportedly considering opening commercial kitchens amid rising consumer demand for prepared foods.

The Amazon-owned grocer would launch these kitchens to make meals for its food bars and refrigerated cases, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday (April 9), citing people familiar with the matter.

The report notes this reverses the company’s trend of outsourcing its food production, and that operating its own kitchens could give the grocer more control over the quality of its prepared meals. Sources tell the WSJ Whole Foods is also considering purchasing existing kitchens.

