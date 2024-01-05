JOH Announces Recipient of 2023 Harry O’Hare Award, Melissa O’Connell

Billerica, MA – JOH is pleased to announce that Melissa O’Connell has been awarded the prestigious Harry O’Hare Award for 2023! She is a Director in the Health, Beauty & Wellness division.

Each year, the honor is given to the person who most personifies the values and qualities that marked the life and career of Harry O’Hare. Integrity, commitment, a positive attitude and team spirit are the hallmarks of Mr. O’Hare’s career and personal legacy.

“Melissa stands out with her contagious positivity, playing a pivotal role in creating an exceptional work environment,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “Through her unwavering guidance, meticulous preparation and optimistic attitude towards challenges, she inspires everyone to reach for excellence. Melissa’s dedication has been instrumental in the growth of our Health, Beauty & Wellness division within the drug channel, earning her admiration and respect from her peers and industry partners, particularly CVS. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor!”

Melissa joined JOH in 2014. Away from the office, Melissa loves spending time with her husband, Jim, their two daughters, Vivienne and Emma, and their puppy, Tucker.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.