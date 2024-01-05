RubyFrost Apples and American Kitchen Cookware Team Up for New Year’s Giveaway 

Start the new year with cooking essentials

Lockport, New York – RubyFrost™ apples and American Kitchen Cookware have joined forces to start the new year with an exciting collaboration. The “New Year’s Refresh Giveaway!” offers participants the chance to win a prize package of RubyFrost apples and an American Kitchen cookware set.

Starting on January 8, consumers can visit Instagram for their chance to win. To qualify, they must follow @rubyfrostapple and @americankitchencookware and complete a list of instructions once the giveaway is live. The contest will close at midnight on January 15. Once closed, a winner will be randomly selected and contacted via direct message from the official RubyFrost apple account.

“RubyFrost Apples are perfect for baking, so pairing them with premium, domestically crafted cookware from American Kitchen feels like a natural fit,” said Jessica Wells, executive director at Crunch Time Apple Growers. “We are excited to give consumers the chance to start the new year on a healthy note.”

Consumers can purchase RubyFrost apples at Sprouts, Hannaford, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Tops, BJs, Aldi, Costco, and many other great retailers.

“We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to highlight both American Kitchen and RubyFrost apples as staples in the kitchen,” said Samantha Kraemer, senior digital brand manager for Regal Ware, the parent company of the American Kitchen brand. “As the new year begins, this is the perfect time to empower consumers, kickstart their resolutions and inspire them to try new products and recipes.”

About RubyFrost Apples

When you bite into a RubyFrost™ apple, you’re not just tasting an incredible apple, but the incredible love and labor of more than 150 family farmers across New York State. Every RubyFrost apple is carefully grown, beautifully colored and irresistibly balanced with flavors that are both sweet and tart – making it the perfect apple for baking. When you bite into a RubyFrost apple you are biting into something pretty. delicious. For more information please visit RubyFrostApple.com.

About American Kitchen Cookware

Here at American Kitchen, we’ve been putting families first for four generations which means using high quality materials and combining artistry and functionality to make cookware you can count on.