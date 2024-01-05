JOH Welcomes Peter Vail – Vice President/Account Executive, Fresh Division, New England

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Peter Vail as a Vice President/Account Executive in the Fresh Division.

Peter joins our team with 35 years of experience in the food industry. He began his career at Hannaford Bros. in Retail Operations and Management and worked his way to become an Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Corporate Stores at Associated Grocers of New England. While there, he led the Center Store and Fresh teams in all category management and procurement processes.

“I am very excited to welcome Peter to our team,” said Chris Darmody, EVP, Fresh Division. “With over three decades of exceptional experience in the industry, he is a valuable addition to our team. We are thrilled to have this long-time industry friend at JOH. Welcome to the family, Peter!”



Peter and his wife, Diane, live in Concord, New Hampshire, though they are planning a move to Maine. They have two adult children, Matthew and Sarah, and a Golden Retriever, Kenzie. Peter loves Boston sports and enjoys time outdoors, running, snowmobiling and boating. He can be reached at pvail@johare.com.