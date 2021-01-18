JOH Shares Congratulations to Ryan Tierney, Newly Appointed Director of Headquarter Sales

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is proud to announce the promotion of Ryan Tierney to the position of Director of Headquarter Sales.

Tierney began his career with JOH in 2004 as a retail merchandiser. In 2008, he began working as a category management analyst. One year later, he was promoted to account executive in the grocery division where he has been working with our team to grow the Reckitt Benckiser family of brands.

Ryan brings a strong background with him into this new role. “I’m excited to focus on diving deeper into the ways our customers go to market, and work together to grow our collective businesses.”

Ryan has been with JOH for 16 years and in that time his career path has led him to gain valuable experience in different categories and departments. “He is extremely well-rounded and we know that his industry knowledge, personable nature and dynamic yet humble approach will fuel the growth of our clients and customers,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO.

Outside of the office, Ryan enjoys spending time with his wife, Meredith, and their three young daughters, ages five, three and one. “As the girls get older, they are getting more involved in sports and activities like hockey and soccer. We’re having a lot of fun!”



