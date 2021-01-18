Nature Fresh Farms Advances in Sustainable Transportation through the SmartWay Program

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms pledges to reduce freight transportation-related emissions by becoming a member of SmartWay.

Over the past year, Nature Fresh Farms joined the SmartWay Transport Partnership to further its sustainable development and continue to lead in its environmental initiatives. SmartWay is administered in Canada by NRCan and is free to those interested in becoming members, aiming to help both shippers and carriers move goods efficiently, by maximizing load capacity, and keeping fuel costs and environmental impact at a minimum.

SmartWay is an internationally recognized program that encourages its members to be more aware of their carbon footprint by helping them track fuel consumption and improve their overall performance. Through their membership, Nature Fresh Farms can use the program to measure the environmental impact of their freight supply and use recommendations from SmartWay to improve and modify their transportation and operation strategies. With Nature Fresh Farms’ commitment to reducing emissions, their goal is to have at least 80% of their carrier base SmartWay certified by 2023.

“It has always been important for Nature Fresh Farms to recognize and understand our carbon footprint in every area of our operations,” shared Leigh Ann Breault, Director of Logistics. “Making the necessary improvements to our freight supply chain, using the recommendations provided from SmartWay, will only help reinforce our position as an industry leader in sustainability.”

With environmental performance becoming increasingly important as a business metric, more companies are becoming aware of the benefits of being a part of programs such as this. Having over 3,600 North American companies signed on to the SmartWay partnership, Nature Fresh Farms membership demonstrates their continued environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

-30-

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, and with their Distribution Centers established in Leamington, Delta, and Laredo, TX, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.