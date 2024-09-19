JOH Promotes Paul McGee as New Director of Mid-Atlantic Region

Billerica, MA – JOH is thrilled to announce the promotion of Paul McGee to the position of Director, Mid-Atlantic Region.

Paul has over 35 years of experience in the food industry holding various roles in wholesale, retail, manufacturing, sales and operations.

Since joining JOH as an Account Manager in 2017, Paul has managed the JOH business at several Mid-Atlantic customers, as well as being the Account Executive for multiple clients. In his new role as Director, Paul will continue to call on customer accounts, be involved with various clients as well as take on an increased role in financial budgeting, planning and management within the division.

“Paul is a natural leader and well-respected in the industry. His years of experience and dedication to JOH make him the perfect choice for this position,” said Pete Legambi, EVP, Mid-Atlantic Region. “We are thrilled to announce this well-deserved promotion. Congratulations!”

Paul resides in Allentown, Pennsylvania with his wife and four children. Outside of the office, Paul spends time with his family, works on home projects and enjoys a variety of outdoor activities.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 500 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com. For additional press information, please contact Tara Buoncuore at Sperling Interactive.