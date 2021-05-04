Johnsonville Creates the Ultimate Menu Changer – NEW Johnsonville Sausage Strips

(Sheboygan Falls, WI) – Johnsonville® has long been the trusted brand for bringing new and innovative ideas to the sausage industry. This year, they’ve done it once again with a revolutionary creation that’s sure to be a hit in professional kitchens across the country. The new Johnsonville Sausage StripsTM provide all the flavor, texture, and versatility of sausage in a new bacon-like form. Out of the gate, Johnsonville will offer two flavors of sausage strips — Original and Chorizo – for the foodservice industry.

“Our new Sausage Strips are such an important addition to Johnsonville’s line of foodservice products,” says Craig Yoder, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Johnsonville. He continued, “Incorporating all of the quality ingredients from our premium line of sausage to this unique bacon-like texture will open up a vast new set of menu possibilities for chefs and restaurant chains.”

Yoder further explained, “Johnsonville’s retail division launched Sausage Strips to the consumer market in early 2020, earning ‘Best New Product’ status in the breakfast meat category earlier this year. The Sausage Strips have been receiving rave reviews from our retail customers, so we’re very excited to see what kinds of new creations these products inspire with our foodservice customers.”

With nothing else like them on the market, the new Johnsonville Sausage Strips are fully cooked and extremely easy to integrate into busy kitchens. The thin, bacon-like shape makes these strips very versatile and opens up lots of new menu ideas for sandwiches, wraps, salads, bowls, soups, and more. Another huge plus of these strips is their lower fat and sodium content. According to USDA data, these sausage strips have 40% less fat and 30% less sodium than bacon per serving —making them a leaner alternative.

On top of being lean and versatile, Johnsonville Sausage Strips are also easy to store, improving the bottom line for foodservice operators. They have a 7-day shelf life once opened and refrigerated, a 30-day refrigerated shelf life unopened, and 270-day shelf life when frozen.

The Original Sausage Strips offer all the classic flavor of Johnsonville smoked sausage with a unique shape and crisp texture, while Chorizo Sausage Strips provide a robust blend of paprika, chili powder, and other spices for a smoky sausage experience with a balanced spicy flavor.

To learn more about Sausage Strips, and the many other innovative products Johnsonville offers for restaurant and hospitality professionals, visit the Johnsonville Foodservice website.

About Johnsonville® Foodservice

Johnsonville® is dedicated to the foodservice operator’s success. No matter the segment, Johnsonville speaks the language and understands the issues operators face. Dedicated as problem solvers, Johnsonville is armed with an arsenal of products and programs designed to help the foodservice industry thrive.

Johnsonville employs approximately 3,000 members globally. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the privately held company remains family-owned today and is based in Wisconsin. For additional information, visit www.johnsonville.com.