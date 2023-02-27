Join SIAL America during the Las Vegas Food and Beverage Industry Week

LAS VEGAS–After a successful 2022 debut, SIAL America will once again take part in the multi-event food and beverage celebration, Las Vegas Food and Beverage Industry Week, partnership between Emerald, Comexposium and Questex! Join SIAL America March 28-30, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The best moment in the year for a business trip in Las Vegas!

Las Vegas Food and Beverage Industry Week (LVFBIW) is made up of four elite shows – SIAL America, Bar & Restaurant Expo, International Pizza Expo and World Tea Expo – and dedicated to fostering industry connections and reinvigorating commercial opportunities, resources, and growth.

In 2022, the highly successful and well-attended inaugural event featured over 750 exhibitors, delivering a new, highly valuable experience for thousands of the world’s key food and beverage buyers and suppliers. In addition to the exciting programming and events offered by each individual show, LVFBIW created a much needed and vital resource for businesses within the food and beverage industry.

Trends to watch in 2023

SIAL America teams up with the Food Institute to deliver a whitepaper to decipher and anticipate trends that will rock the Food industry this year. Case in point: many expect 2023 to feature extremely spicy snacks, as young consumers embrace foods that turn up the heat. Similarly, in 2023 he expects plant-based seafood and food-as-medicine products – like adaptogenic mushrooms – to gain traction.

SIAL America teams up with the Food Institute to deliver a whitepaper to decipher and anticipate trends that will rock the Food industry this year.

About SIAL America 2023

It is the only U.S. generalist food and beverage show that offers the most comprehensive product showcase. It is a must-attend event for North American food and beverage industry players who want to source new products and discover the latest market trends and food innovations. As part of the SIAL network, SIAL America is the ideal business and export platform for international food and beverage brands.

SIAL America is presented in partnership with Emerald and Comexposium. The partnership leverages the respective strengths of Emerald’s leading live events footprint in the United States and Comexposium’s preeminent SIAL global food brand and network.

About SIAL Network: SIAL Network is the world’s largest network of food and drink fairs. Its 11 regular shows (SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada Montreal, Toronto, SIAL China, SIAL Shenzhen, Food & Drinks Malaysia, SIAL India, SIAL Interfood in Jakarta, Gourmet Selection, Djazagro and The Cheese & Dairy Show ) bring together 16,000 exhibitors and 700,000 visitors from 200 countries. https://www.sial-network.com/