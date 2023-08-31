Large West Coast Retailer Becomes Newest Member of ReposiTrak Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY– Food traceability company ReposiTrak has welcomed one of California’s largest regional, self-distributed grocery chains to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. Implementation is underway for the chain’s 200 retail locations and 200 suppliers as they prepare their supply chains for compliance with FDA’s FSMA food traceability 204 regulation using the easy-to-adopt, low-cost solution that’s backed by the industry.

“For any self-distributed, full-service grocery retailer, cost and efficiency are at the forefront of every decision, as is regulatory compliance,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “FDA has made food traceability the law for certain foods. Now, it’s important to find a solution that meets their requirements yet works within the workflows and systems that you’ve already perfected throughout your operations.”

To-date, the ReposiTrak Traceability Network has been implemented by more than more than 3,400 retail locations including numerous self-distributed retailers, representing 8% of the retail grocery market. In addition, more than 1,200 suppliers are now part of the Network. Under FSMA 204, companies that manufacture, process, pack or hold foods on the Food Traceability List (FTL) to establish and maintain Key Data Element (KDE) records for specific Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) in a product’s journey through the supply chain. The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the only solution that’s scalable for the total food supply chain, without the need for new hardware, software or even labeling systems.

“Our solution is easy to implement and extremely inexpensive, especially for the self-distributed retailer,” continued Fields. “With decades of experience in the food traceability and food supply chain space, we understand that there are nuances to each company’s operations. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is built upon the largest, already-connected network of more than 110,000 individual supplier facilities, making the onboarding process faster and easier for retailers. ReposiTrak’s team of experts is prepared to have a real conversation with retailers to understand each company’s unique challenges and determine the best approach. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to the retailer for products coming from their own distribution centers.

Food supply chain operators interested in discussing the impact of FSMA 204 on their business should contact Derek Hannum (DHannum@repositrak.com).

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.

