Lineage Expands Integrated Solutions Services with New Canada Cross-Border Program

Lineage, one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled warehouse REITs and integrated solutions providers, announced new Canada cross-border services. Leveraging the strategic positioning of its facilities and transportation network, the program aims to deliver added transportation advantages for customers looking for end-to-end cold chain solutions in the North American market.

The cross-border network offers added transportation value for Lineage customers, including access to multiple delivery points in the Canadian market and strategically positioned transport terminals in Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Red Deer and Montreal, as well as a new terminal in Moncton that is planned to be operational later this spring. Canadian and United States networks will be connected by cross-border points in Hobart, Indiana and Burien, Washington.

Lineage’s North and Southbound cross-border program enables both TL (truckload) and LTL (less-than-truckload) shipments between the U.S. and Canada, while connecting shippers to the company’s strategically located warehouses that comprise its North American LTL multi-vendor consolidation network. This connectivity provides customers with competitive pricing, a fast and reliable transit schedule and access to warehousing and transportation capacity on both sides of the border.

“Lineage is known for its world-class storage facilities, but we also understand and serve the complex transportation needs our customers face,” said Chris Skraba, Vice President of Global Business Development for Integrated Solutions at Lineage. “This cross-border network bolsters our ability to provide a true end-to-end solution for our warehousing and transportation customers, backed by our industry-leading focus on food safety.”

Transportation costs can often be significantly greater than warehousing costs, making location and transportation capabilities key competitive factors for Lineage and its customers. Lineage operates several critical and value-added temperature-controlled business lines within its global integrated solutions segment, with services such as transportation capabilities built to complement customers’ warehousing needs.

