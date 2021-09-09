C.H. Robinson Launches Nationwide Effort to Thank Drivers for Their Extraordinary Efforts Via Letter-Writing Campaign, Cash Giveaways and Donation to Driver Relief Fund

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — As the world finds itself still battling a pandemic, managing through unprecedented global supply chain disruption, and now, navigating through an active hurricane season, C.H. Robinson launched a digital thank-you campaign and sweepstakes designed to galvanize the nation behind an important goal: appreciating the truck drivers who never left the road and never stopped delivering, even during the most challenging of times.

The global logistics company is encouraging the public and its employees to submit notes of thanks at ThankTruckDrivers.com for the drivers who have consistently delivered everything from food to home goods to life-saving medicines and supplies. As part of the thank-you campaign, C.H. Robinson will give away a total of $50,000 in a cash sweepstakes to truck drivers and carriers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 12-18). Additionally, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $1 per thank-you message submitted – up to $25,000 – to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.

Truck drivers working with C.H. Robinson drive more than 10 billion miles a year, giving the company a unique understanding of the essential services they provide. To name a few, truck drivers contributed to the movement of:

70% of all freight, equaling about 11 billion tons of goods, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA)

More than 94.6 million N-95 respirators, 149.2 million surgical masks, 14.3 million face shields and over 1 billion pairs of gloves for FEMA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Project Airbridge alone, according to FEMA

At least $791.7 billion in goods sold online as e-commerce increased 32% in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

“Truck drivers and carriers are essential to the global economy, and the work they do impacts our lives every day,” said Bob Biesterfeld, President and CEO of C.H. Robinson. “While they have always played a significant role in the logistics industry, working with platforms like us to deliver goods where and when they’re needed, this past year has truly underscored their importance. During the pandemic, while so many began working remotely and getting more at-home deliveries, truck drivers never left the road. They delivered when it mattered most. We are proud to recognize them for the commitment they show every day, but especially now.”

C.H. Robinson is encouraging people to visit the ThankTruckDrivers.com website, where anyone can express their appreciation of truck drivers by submitting a thank-you note, photo or video. The content will then be publicly shared on the site’s virtual Thank You Bulletin Board, as well as on C.H. Robinson’s social media channels.

ThankTruckDrivers.com is also where truck drivers and carriers can submit their names, starting Sept. 7, to win cash during the $50,000 Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sweepstakes. Ten different winners will be selected each day Sept. 13-17 to receive $1,000 each, which offers multiple opportunities to win throughout the week.

“This isn’t just a giant thank you, it’s an invitation. No matter who you are or where you live, truck drivers have played a role in getting you the goods you need in your homes, offices, schools, grocery stores, hospitals and more,” said Mac Pinkerton, President of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson. “We are excited for an opportunity to not just thank the truck drivers we rely on at C.H. Robinson, but also for the opportunity to give people everywhere across North America the chance to celebrate these road warriors for the impactful work they do 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Visit ThankTruckDrivers.com to learn more about submitting a personal thank you to truck drivers or to enter the sweepstakes.

###

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).