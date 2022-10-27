Loy family selling The Markets to Harps Food Stores, based in Arkansas

NATCHEZ — Barry Loy started punching a time clock at The Big Star on the bypass in Natchez when he was about 15. However, he had worked in the store for his father for years before that.

Loy, president of Supermarket Operations, which owns seven grocery stores in Louisiana and Mississippi, will soon punch out for the last time when he closes a deal to sell the company to Harps Food, headquartered in Springdale, Ark.

“They are a good company,” Loy said. The Loys have an agreement with Harps that will continue the jobs of current employees. Their seniority, vacation time, and benefits will be left intact, Loy said.

