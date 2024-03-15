Market Force Study Reveals America’s Top Grocers, and What Feeds Consumers Choice of Where to Shop

ATLANTA – Market Force’s newest syndicated research covering grocery retailers suggests that consumers are still focused on pricing and promotions, but that slowing inflation has allowed them to also choose grocers based on convenience, cleanliness, and variety of merchandise available. H-E-B, Fry’s, King Soopers, Brookshire Grocery and Food Lion rank at the top of consumer preference, receiving the highest proportion of consumer spending across 40+ grocery brands named in the study. Interestingly, “loyalty” to a grocery brand, doesn’t necessarily translate to higher consumer proportional spending. Trader Joe’s, Wegman’s, Publix, ALDI and Sam’s Club all rank high in Market Force’s loyalty index, but consumers using these brands spread their grocery dollars around.

From a consumer experience perspective, Wegman’s, Publix, Trader Joe’s H-E-B and Sam’s Club rank near the top of the list of grocers, receiving high marks in a number of experience categories. For these grocers, shopping experience clearly drives stated loyalty. Consumers’ disconnect between loyalty and share of wallet, entails the economic side of experience – with value clearly driving share of wallet for the top contenders. Value here is defined as: good sales and promotions, value for money spent, and good loyalty and rewards programs.

Finally, in brand image terms, consumers give high marks to Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Grocery Outlet and Amazon Fresh.

The grocery space is hyper competitive with continued investment and growth continuing for major retailers. To learn about the ranking study, visit with the Market Force team at the NGA show in Las Vegas, or call to set up a personalized tour through the results.

