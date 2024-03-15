DoorDash Expands Food Access for SNAP Customers With New Grocery Partners

SAN FRANCISCO–Every day, millions of consumers look for affordable ways to set the table with their favorite dishes. Today, DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, is proud to expand its SNAP/EBT payment offering with additional grocers to make fresh food accessible to more people. Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, over 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash. Consumers can order SNAP-eligible groceries using their SNAP benefits through our platform from over a dozen new grocers across the country. With the addition of these new partners, over 6,000 locations nationwide will support SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash for on-demand delivery of eligible grocery items.

ACME Markets, Food City, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kings Food Markets, Pavilions, Randalls, Shaw’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons will offer eligible consumers more choices to leverage their SNAP/EBT benefits when ordering online groceries from coast to coast. Consumers can purchase locally-grown produce, prime cut meats, the freshest fish, imported cheeses, international products, a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including bulk foods and more at affordable prices. DoorDash is one of the largest online marketplaces to offer SNAP/EBT recipients access to grocery delivery across the country.

We are proud to continue to broaden food access by offering SNAP/EBT to more than 11 million people who are living in food deserts, and over 30 million people living in communities where over 1 in 10 households receive SNAP/EBT benefits, according to data compiled by DoorDash. Since our launch last year with multiple grocery partners including ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, and participating 7-Eleven® stores:

Over 1 in 6 SNAP deliveries on DoorDash have been made to consumers living in food deserts;

49% of SNAP deliveries on DoorDash have been made to consumers living in low-income communities;

28% of SNAP deliveries on DoorDash have been made to consumers living in census tracts with a higher rate of seniors than the national average (16%); and

47% of SNAP deliveries on DoorDash have been made to consumers living in census tracts with higher rates of people with disabilities than the national average (12.7%).

DoorDash’s mission has been to empower local economies. We’re proud that we’ve largely fulfilled our commitment as part of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and provide on-demand delivery of SNAP-eligible groceries to people across all 50 states and DC.

DoorDash’s work to broaden food access is also undergirded by Project DASH, our initiative to empower social impact organizations—such as food banks and pantries—to work with Dashers and use DoorDash technology to provide local delivery to their communities. Since 2018, Project DASH has powered more than 5 million deliveries of an estimated 80 million meals.

To offer even more savings to consumers, we’re excited to extend our two free months of DashPass offer to new DoorDash customers when they upload their SNAP/EBT card*. DashPass members can access thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores at affordable prices, with $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders. DashPass members save $5 per eligible order on average.

Whether it’s delivering SNAP-eligible groceries or charitable food to people experiencing food insecurity, we’re excited to continue to provide new ways for everyone to access food through DoorDash. In addition to SNAP, we have numerous cost-effective options to help consumers save on their next order – learn more here.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.