Alpine Fresh Dazzles Foodies with Sweet Karoline Blackberries at Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Miami, FL — Grower, shipper, and marketer Alpine Fresh made waves at this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival®. The Miami-based company introduced its newest blackberry variety, Sweet Karoline®, to over 26,000 foodies, chefs, and restauranteurs at the sold-out weekend event.

Foodies were wowed by the unexpected flavor and sweetness packed in this berry. “I’ve never been a fan of blackberries, but I’ve also never had a blackberry that tasted like this,” says festival goer Jennifer James of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Sweet Karoline® blackberries are noted for their sensational flavor and high brix levels. These mouthwatering berries leave consumers wanting more. Alpine Fresh is well into its fourth season with this Mexican-grown berry. Sweet Karoline® berries are available late January- June and will be in peak production now-May.

“We are thrilled to share this exceptional blackberry with the world,” said Ashley Yager, Director of Marketing at Alpine Fresh. “With its unparalleled flavor profile and culinary versatility, we believe Sweet Karoline® blackberries will captivate the hearts and taste buds of consumers everywhere. Alpine Fresh is so pleased to have participated in this year’s SOBEWFF®.”

Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is a national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs, and culinary personalities. All net proceeds from the festival benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

“This culinary event is an excellent way to connect with our community and highlight our product(s). We look forward to the continued partnership.”

Alpine Fresh® is a grower, shipper, and marketer of fresh fruits and vegetables headquartered in Miami, FL. Alpine Fresh specializes in seven major commodities – asparagus, French beans, Brussel sprouts, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and fresh cuts. Our mission is to bring fresh agricultural products from our farms to the world, in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible, while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. www.alpinefresh.com