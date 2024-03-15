Brian Jameson Joins Markon as Multi-Unit Accounts Director

SALINAS – Markon Cooperative announced Brian Jameson has joined their team as Multi-Unit Accounts Manager. Jameson, a seasoned Senior Executive, boasts experience in agricultural and beverage operations management, demonstrating proficiency in supply chain, strategic planning, and leadership.

Jameson has over 27 years of experience in the produce industry. Most recently, Jameson served as Vice President of Fresh Procurement at Calavo, a global avocado leader, where he managed global sourcing, reduced costs, and oversaw international logistics. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership positions at Starbucks, Church Brothers, Danaco Solutions, Ready Pac, Fresh Express, Dole Fresh Vegetable and has served on United Fresh’s board of directors.

In his new position, Jameson will lead Markon’s multi-unit sales team that supports its member distributors in developing and deploying cohesive produce programs that include our three brands, Ready-Set-Serve, Markon First Crop, and Markon Essentials. He will report directly to Markon CEO, Andy Hamilton.

“Markon is confident that Brian’s comprehensive industry experience will be a huge asset to our Multi-Unit Accounts department and the company as a whole,” said Hamilton. “We look forward to exceeding benchmarks, partnering with more multi-unit foodservice restaurants, and getting more fresh produce onto plates with the addition of him to our team.”



For more information on Markon, please visit www.markon.com.

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all its premium farm-to-table produce, including the Markon First Crop, Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials product lines so that foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California, and nationally known as leaders in quality, consistency, and convenience, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Markon continues to introduce new, time-saving products, and innovative packaging based on the needs of our member and operator customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.