Markon Names Andy Hamilton New Chief Executive Officer

SALINAS – Today, Markon Cooperative announced Andy Hamilton will serve as the next Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Hamilton comes from a strong background steeped in foodservice, sales, partnership relations, and operations management, and will focus on continuing to drive growth for the cooperative through brand leadership, culinary innovation, and 5-Star Food Safety.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead Markon and continue the legacy of excellence in the produce industry,” said Andy Hamilton, CEO of Markon. “I’m excited to work with such an exceptional team of associates, as well as strong grower-shippers serving a thriving membership base of the largest independent foodservice distributors in the country.”

Most recently, Hamilton was a senior vice president at Get Fresh Companies, one of the largest distributors and fresh-cut partners in the Southwest. His previous roles include senior level sales positions with Chiquita Fresh North America and IFCO Systems North America. He was also CEO of Eco Farms International and brings more than two decades of diverse experience to Markon along with a deep understanding and passion for the produce industry.

Hamilton succeeds Tim York, who has been instrumental in growing the company over the last three decades.

“We cannot thank Tim enough for his many contributions and incredible leadership over the last 30 years,” said John Roussel, Markon chairman. “We are thrilled to have Andy join Markon. We are confident he will further our position as an innovator in the industry working closely with Markon members and the grower-shipper community to build the business.”

As CEO, Hamilton will oversee Markon’s brand and supply chain leadership and sustainable growth while furthering the produce cooperative in the industry through food safety and culinary innovation. Hamilton will also focus on providing strategic direction to the business as well as developing partnerships that drive increased produce sales.

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all of its premium farm-to-table produce, including Markon First Crop, Markon Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials product lines, so foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California and nationally known as leaders in quality, consistency, and convenience, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Markon continues to introduce new products, time-saving, and innovative packaging based on the needs of our member and operator customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.