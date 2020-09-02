Marks & Spencer’s Full Food Range is Now Available Online as Retailer Replaces Waitrose in Ocado Partnership

Marks & Spencer has purchased a 50 per cent share in Ocado, which means that its full food range can now be purchased online for the first time.

It was announced in February that Ocado was launching the £1.5 billion delivery partnership with M&S, and parting ways with Waitrose after 20 years as its delivery partner.

Prior to the September 2020 launch, only M&S’s party food was available for delivery to some UK locations, while 130 of its food and household items could be ordered on Deliveroo.

