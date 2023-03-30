me&u Announces a New Integration With The Toast Platform

Austin, Texas: Today me&u is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. me&u is an at-table contactless ordering and payment solution, and this integration will allow restaurants to unlock powerful data-driven features to drive revenue and enable guests to spend more with every transaction. The integration uses dynamic digital menu capabilities and smart, AI-powered features to help restaurant operators optimize the guest ordering experience.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests and keep employees happy.

“We are thrilled to welcome me&u to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and offer our customers me&u’s direct integration that enables guests to view a digital menu, order and pay right from their table with Toast POS and me&u,” says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. “By partnering with me&u, restaurants can now unlock more revenue streams and deliver better guest experiences.”

Having already seen success from the Toast and me&u direct integration, Leah Roberts, Front of House Director at Treaty Oak adds “Getting set up with me&u was a breeze! Their direct integration with Toast was an easy, quick process. Their onboarding team is top-notch, and we are seeing a real difference for our business with features like AI-powered upsells, featured products, and a support team who is there to help us every step of the way. We have all the tools we need to deliver great results for our guests with me&u.”

Just as Toast is a restaurant-first platform built with restaurants in mind, me&u was built by hospitality for hospitality. Restaurant and bar owners who operate with Toast Point of Sale can now directly integrate with me&u and access me&u’s wide range of purpose-built features to drive revenue, such as quick-sells, up-sells, smart tipping and promotions. With millions of guests having paid via me&u in venues across the globe me&u is a perfect integration partner for Toast customers.

“Our purpose at me&u is to create a better and smarter future for hospitality whilst providing guests with extraordinary experiences,” says Brian Duncan, President North America for me&u. “We are thrilled to integrate with a business like Toast that is so like-minded in its purpose to empower the restaurant community to delight their guests, together we will provide great technology to ensure success for operators.”

About me&u:

Leading hospitality technology scale-up, me&u is on a mission to transform the global hospitality industry for the better. Founded in 2018, me&u was conceptualized by Founder Stevan Premutico, to transform the traditional ordering experience in a bid to solve the deep rooted structural issues that have been the Achilles heel of the hospitality industry for decades. me&u’s smart technology and human-led value systems are at the core of driving this transformation by offering highly personalized ordering experiences and payment options for both customers and venues around the world. For more information visit, meandu.com