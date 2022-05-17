Toast and US Foods Renew Strategic Partnership to Help Restaurants Streamline Operations and Thrive

BOSTON– Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community, announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with US Foods (NYSE: USFD), a leading foodservice distributor that works with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators across the US.

Toast and US Foods share core values of helping restaurants succeed. The renewed partnership will allow both companies to build deeper relationships with restaurant owners and foodservice operators, providing the right technology solutions to save the operator time, grow revenue and improve the customer experience.

“We are very pleased to renew Toast as a partner solution within our CHECK Business Tools program,” said Jim Osborne, senior vice president of Customer Strategy & Innovation for US Foods. “Providing our customers with access to the latest technologies and reliable partners is core to our promise to help our customers ‘Make It.’ Toast continues to provide meaningful solutions and product innovations that our customers have come to rely on and we look forward to the ongoing partnership.”

“We’re excited to extend our successful partnership with US Foods, a company that aligns so closely with us in our mission of helping restaurants do what they love and thrive,” Chris Comparato, Chairman and CEO, Toast. “US Foods is a leader in the market and only chooses best-in-class products for its customers as part of its CHECK Business Tools program, which we are happy to be a part of.”

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods [NYSE: USFD] is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 69 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provide its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.