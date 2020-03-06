Miami based Quirch Foods, Opens New Distribution Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

CORAL GABLES, Fla.– Quirch Foods, LLC opens its sixth distribution center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The expansion is an essential component to the growth of the company which seeks to continue expanding and leveraging its distribution reach. Currently operating with 5 distribution centers located throughout the Southeast and the Caribbean, the sixth facility is set to begin operations in early March of 2020. The addition of this warehouse facility extends the company’s reach and ability to service independent and national supermarkets in and around the Carolinas and northward.

“We continue to look for opportunities to expand our reach and find strategic locations which will facilitate a well-executed distribution. The facility in Greensboro does just that,” said Frank Grande, President of Quirch Foods.

“Alongside the continued growth of the independent grocer and the food industry in general, we feel that this distribution center will be a great complement to our complete distribution network,” said Grande.

About Quirch Foods®:

Quirch Foods, founded in 1967 by the Quirch Family, is a food distribution company servicing large and independent retailers across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. With one of the most extensive portfolios of brands for a distributor of its type and size, Quirch operates six distribution facilities with over a combined 700,000 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space and a fleet of more than 120 refrigerated trucks. Quirch Foods® is the exclusive distributor of Chiquita® Brands frozen Tropicals and Fruits, Panamei® Seafood, Kikiriquirch® poultry and Mambo® Foods. For more information, visit quirchfoods.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.

