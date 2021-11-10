Nasoya Expands to Foodservice with Key University and Fast Casual Restaurant Accounts with Popular Plantspired Line

AYER, Mass. and FULLERTON, Calif. — Nasoya, the country’s #1 brand of tofu and leading maker of plant-based Asian-inspired foods, is feeding America’s love of all things plant-based while fueling its own success story with product innovation and expansion into food service. Building upon the brand’s success in grocery, including the launch of its Plantspired line of plant-based protein and meal solutions, Nasoya is now expanding into fast casual restaurants and colleges to bring simple and delicious plant-based eating to more consumers across the country. The brand expects to see over 100% growth for the Plantspired line in 2022.

“This is the perfect time for our brand to reach consumers in new food service settings as interest in plant-based, healthy and sustainable eating continues to rise,” said Sung Yoon Nam, Vice President of Marketing at Nasoya. “We expect that our work to bring Nasoya tofu and Plantspired into restaurants and collegiate dining programs will showcase how plant-based can deliciously fit into day-to-day life for everyone.”

Innovations in Fast Casual

Marking its entrance into the fast casual restaurant space, Nasoya has teamed up with WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains. Available in a bowl, plate or salad format, WaBa is serving up innovative plant-based protein via Plantspired™ Steak complemented by vegetables and grains. The Plantspired™ Steak boasts 15 grams of plant-based protein per serving and is marinated then grilled over open flame to achieve a perfect sweet and savory flavor.

“We strive to deliver fresh, healthy and customizable menu options to our guests and that includes offering recipes that will appeal to a variety of different dietary preferences,” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer for WaBa Grill. “Collaborating with Nasoya to bring Plantspired Steak to our guests was a natural fit for us as we continue to build more menu innovation, especially in the increasingly popular plant-based and meat alternative category.”

The meals are getting rave reviews from visitors to all WaBa Grill’s nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona helping drive a nearly 5% sales increase in the first six weeks following the launch. Sales of Plantspired menu items are expected to reach the $3 million-mark next year. Nasoya also plans to bring Plantspired Steak to grocery stores in 2022 so consumers can enjoy it at home as well.

Not Your Mother’s Campus Dining Hall

In addition, the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst, the largest collegiate dining program in the country, is now featuring products from Nasoya and Pulmuone, Nasoya’s parent company, in plant-forward and Asian-inspired campus dining dishes.

“The collaborative efforts with Nasoya will continue to promote UMass’ mission of providing healthy, sustainable and delicious food to empower students to make informed choices so they can feel their best,” said Ken Toong, Executive Director of Auxiliary Enterprises, overseeing UMass Dining Services. “We’re excited to work together with Nasoya to implement healthy and plant-forward menus and options for students.”

No longer relegated to tater tots and rubber chicken, today’s campus dining services are innovative and health focused. For this very reason, UMass is collaborating with Nasoya for new menu ideation and culinary training programs for dining staff. Plantspired products are also being sold at on-campus retail stores.

Nasoya has also begun collaborating with other leading higher education dining programs, including the University of Michigan, Virginia Tech and Yale University.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Kimchi Relish, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles, and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss’ables, Superfood Skillets and many more. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram!