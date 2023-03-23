New Careit Food Rescue App Launches Nationwide Providing Surplus Food Donations To Combat Hunger

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 21, 2023) – Careit , a Los Angeles-based free food donation and rescue app that connects businesses to nonprofits to combat hunger, is now available nationwide in all 50 states. The app provides a free online marketplace that makes it easy for restaurants, caterers, food distributors, corporations, grocery stores and more to donate surplus food and goods directly to local nonprofits . Available nonprofits claim the food, arrange for transport and track the donation’s details and weight, all from within the Careit app . With impending cuts of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) COVID-era benefits set to hit at the end of this month for the remaining 35 U.S. states, Careit is tackling the food insecurity and homelessness crisis at a time when some families are seeing $250 decrease or more a month in their SNAP benefits. Careit has rescued eight million pounds of food since its inception in 2021, andwith the app’s national expansion , the company’s goal is to rescue 50 million pounds of surplus food to feed those in need.

“We’re proud to be the first woman-owned, free app to tackle prepared food waste to help feed people of all ages – young to our honored senior citizens – who need food and may not have access to kitchens,” Alyson Schill, Careit CEO, said. “During this critical time in our country, our goal is to onboard more businesses and nonprofits in the Careit app and increase impact tracking for policy initiatives to rescue more surplus food to provide hunger relief.”

How to Share it with Careit

Careit uses smart algorithms and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to empower local nonprofits and communities with equal access to the surplus of resources. The Careit app can be downloaded on all iOS and Android devices. Well-known businesses, restaurants, nonprofits and cities registered in the Careit app include Sprouts, Compass Foods, Google, Levy Restaurants, Whole Foods, Target and Amazon.The process to start donating surplus food is simple:

Post a Donation: Businesses, nonprofits, and institutions can post surplus edible food and essential goods for pick up or drop off. Match to a Nonprofit: Local hunger-relief agencies browse (and reserve) posted donations. Donors can also directly assign a post to their preferred charity. Arrange Transportation: Nonprofits assign their own trained staff or volunteers to schedule a pickup or drop off with the donor. Manage Data: Careit provide businesses, nonprofits, and governments a robust platform for data and impact tracking – used for taxes, fundraising and quality control.

The Careit Difference

Unlike other food donation technology, Careit is not proprietary for any nonprofit and does not require donors to sign exclusivity contracts. The app is free to use for all U.S.-based food donors , corporations , municipalities and nonprofits to give and receive food. App users are only charged subscription fees to access advanced features such as data reporting to help with tax deductions and record-keeping for food rescues and donations.

Careit enables corporations to track their food donation efforts for new food waste policy compliance, committed environmental social good (ESG) campaign efforts and tax-deductible charitable contribution tracking. Businesses save time and staff costs of record-keeping for donations with Careit’s revolutionary platform for data and impact tracking.

Careit knows how important it is to train individual behavior and create social change. That’s why the company offers in-person and virtual workshops to train new users on how to safely donate food and use the Careit app.

Organizations interested in learning more can visit careit.com . To register and join this worthwhile cause to rescue prepared food to help those in need can go to my.careitapp.com .

ABOUT CAREIT