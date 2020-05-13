NGA Applauds Legislation for Frontline Food Supply Chain Heroes

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA) today applauded the introduction of the Assistance and Gratitude for Coronavirus Heroes in Agribusiness who are Invaluable to the Nation, or the AG CHAIN Act. Introduced by Representatives Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15) and Dwight Evans (PA-03), this bipartisan bill would provide a federal tax holiday and a payroll tax exemption for all essential employees in the food and agriculture industry defined as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, independent grocers and wholesalers have made nothing less than heroic efforts to keep the food supply chain humming, using every tool in their toolbox to restock and replenish shelves and serve their communities,” said NGA President & CEO Greg Ferrara. “We appreciate Congressman Thompson and Evans for their leadership on this important legislation to recognize the great efforts employees in the food supply chain have taken to provide Americans with life necessities during these challenging times.”

“NGA supports Representatives Thompson and Evans’ legislation recognizing the extraordinary service of America’s frontline food and agriculture workers,” said Chris Jones, NGA SVP of Government Relations & Counsel. “Independent grocers have gone to great lengths to protect their employees and reward them for their tireless efforts and service to their communities. The AG Chain Act honors these supermarket superheroes and will help boost the income of workers that show up for work every day. We will continue to leverage the power of independent grocers grassroots and work with our champions in Congress to pass this needed piece of legislation.”

NGA members sent more than 2,000 letters to their congressional representatives urging for the introduction of legislation that recognizes supermarket associates by providing them with well-deserved tax relief for their commitment during this pandemic.

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.