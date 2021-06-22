NRM, Inc. Crosses 50,000 Installation Milestone, Celebrates Over Two Decades in the Industry

Canton, MA. – NRM, Inc., a company specializing in refrigeration optimization and designed to help those whose business relies on refrigeration, announces they have successfully crossed the 50,000 installations mark, which includes retrofit integrations in walk-in coolers, cold rooms, and refrigerated warehouses.

National Resource Management (NRM) implements best-in-class controls and automation solutions, uniquely focusing on commercial and industrial refrigeration, to businesses around the country.

“We are very proud to have reached this milestone in our company,” said Emre Schveighoffer, president of NRM, Inc. “We’re honored to have been trusted by leaders in the refrigeration industry and retailers around the country over the past 26 years to have made this installation milestone possible.”

NRM Inc. has a unique visual diagnostic for more-informed troubleshooting and the most mechanical issue alerts available. NRM, Inc.’s optimization and analysis tools have produced long-term energy, maintenance, and operations benefits in tens of thousands of retail coolers, distribution and manufacturing plants, laboratory environmental rooms, and foodservice facilities across North America.

NRM, Inc. leads the industry in data-driven optimization and control technologies. Dedicated research, rigorous testing, and third-party verification drive the development of NRM, Inc.’s award-winning controls and automation solutions. The purpose of NRM Inc.’s measures and optimizations are designed to help customers rethink their refrigeration system, how they manage it, how it keeps their product safe, how it impacts their costs/savings, and more.

To learn more, please visit https://www.nrminc.com/ or reach out to a sales team member at info@nrminc.com.

# # #

About NRM, Inc.

National Resource Management (NRM) implements best-in-class controls and automation solutions, uniquely focusing on commercial and industrial refrigeration. For over twenty years, NRM, Inc.’s optimization and analysis tools have produced long-term energy, maintenance, and operations benefits in tens of thousands of retail coolers, distribution and manufacturing plants, laboratory environmental rooms, and foodservice facilities across North America. NRM, Inc. leads the industry in data-driven optimization and control technologies. Dedicated research, rigorous testing, and third-party verification drive the development of NRM, Inc.’s award-winning controls and automation solutions. To learn more about NRM, Inc., please visit https://www.nrminc.com/