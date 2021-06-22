The Time is Ripe for Oppy’s Vine-Ripened Tomatoes

Over a million poles stretch toward the sky on 750 rolling acres in Oceanside, California, graced by vines that will yield the season’s first vine-ripened roma and round tomatoes come the Fourth of July.

The leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world, Oppy offers the last remaining pole-grown tomatoes in California in its Oceanside Pole label. This year, 2.2 million cases of rounds and 1.1 million cases of romas will be shipped across the U.S. and Canada, and as always, arrive at preferred ripeness dependent on customer needs.

“Our team harvests each acre 18-20 times throughout the season to ensure each tomato is carefully hand-picked at its best,” said Oppy Director of Sales and Strategy Mark Smith. “In many cases, we pack, ship and deliver to our customers within 24 hours. Because of our central location and efficiency, we only harvest tomatoes when ready. That translates to high brix levels, exceptional flavor and an extended shelf life that you can only expect from the Oceanside Pole label.”

Attention to detail is unmatched, with teammates walking the fields each day to always know what the plants need at that time, said Smith. Along with upgrading its packing line for even better precision at Oceanside Pole this season, Oppy is prepared to meet increased foodservice demands while ensuring its tomatoes are of the best quality. Food safety and traceability protocols are constant, according to Smith.

Oceanside Pole also has great pride in their dedication to supporting the local community which includes their pledge to hiring military veterans from neighboring Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton. All while collaborating on an internship program that provides civilian work experience for soldiers leaving the military.

With tomatoes peaking in September and October, and finishing off at the beginning of December, the Oceanside Pole label packs in 22-pound two layers, 25-pound volume fill and 15-pound single later, RPCs and a 5-pound club pack.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Oceanside Pole

Growing for three generations, the Singh family is the last remaining pole tomato producer in California. Since 1939, they have tended vine-ripened tomatoes on the same land with the knowledge and expertise that can only come with time. Grown on an idyllic property near the historic Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, the Singh family has a calm, almost spiritual approach to growing their produce. The fresh, salty air and bright sunshine makes it seem like a calling—only with such a deep sense of care and determination can exceptional produce be harvested time and again. Go to oceansidepole.com to learn more.